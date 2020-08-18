Former first lady Michelle Obama and former presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders headlined the opening night of a virtual Democratic National Convention on Monday. Throughout the evening, President Trump was denounced by both Democrats and some former Republican officials, including former Ohio Governor John Kasich. Michelle Obama urged the nation to vote for Joe Biden.

Michelle Obama: “So, if you take one thing from my words tonight, it is this: If you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can; and they will, if we don’t make a change in this election. If we have any hope of ending this chaos, we have got to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it.”

Senator Bernie Sanders, who ran against Biden in the primaries, warned that Trump is leading the nation toward authoritarianism.

Sen. Bernie Sanders: “We’re facing the worst public health crisis in a hundred years and the worst economic collapse since the Great Depression. We are confronting systemic racism and the enormous threat to our planet of climate change. And in the midst of all of this, we have a president who is not only incapable of addressing these crises, but is leading us down the path of authoritarianism.”

The Republican National Convention will take place next week. Trump says he will give his nomination acceptance speech live from the White House, which some charge is a violation of the Hatch Act.