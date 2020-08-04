Independent news has never been so important.

“Release Them All”: Calls Grow to Stop Jailing Immigrants as Transfers & Deportations Spread COVID

StoryAugust 04, 2020
The U.S. government continues to hold tens of thousands of asylum seekers and immigrants in detention centers and jails, ignoring the advice of medical experts as the coronavirus continues to spread. ICE has also continued to transfer and deport people — including those who are infected — making it a global superspreader. We speak with Luis Angel Reyes Savalza, an immigration attorney and co-director of Pangea Legal Services in San Francisco, who himself is undocumented and recently got arrested at a protest outside the mansion of California Governor Gavin Newsom demanding the release of people in state prisons and immigration jails, calling the situation “really alarming.”

Guests
  • Luis Angel Reyes Savalza
    immigration attorney, co-director of Pangea Legal Services in San Francisco and an undocumented activist.

