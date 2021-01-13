The House is voting today to impeach President Trump for the second time in his single term. Lawmakers will vote on one article of impeachment against Trump for inciting the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol last week, which left five people dead.

On Tuesday, House lawmakers approved a resolution calling for Trump to be removed by invoking the 25th Amendment, but Vice President Mike Pence rejected that effort. Pence spoke with Trump Monday evening in the Oval Office in their first meeting since last week’s mob violence.

Four House Republicans said Tuesday they would vote to impeach President Trump, including Wyoming Congressmember Liz Cheney, the third-ranking Republican in the House. The White House says they expect at least 20 Republicans will support impeachment, though other estimates are lower.

The New York Times reports Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell believes Trump committed impeachable offenses and privately supports Democrats’ efforts to remove him, which he hopes will help purge Trump from the Republican Party.

Meanwhile, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a close Trump ally, has reportedly asked other Republicans if he should call on Trump to resign.

Trump continues to deny any involvement or responsibility for the violent insurrection last Wednesday, calling his pre-riot speech “totally appropriate” and casting himself again as the victim of a witch hunt. He instead blamed Democrats for fomenting anger and creating a dangerous situation.

President Donald Trump: “This impeachment is causing tremendous anger. And you’re doing it, and it’s really a terrible thing that they’re doing. For Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to continue on this path, I think it’s causing tremendous danger to our country, and it’s causing tremendous anger. I want no violence.”

President-elect Joe Biden has reportedly spoken to Mitch McConnell this week about using the process of “bifurcation” once he is sworn in, which would allow impeachment proceedings to go ahead while at the same time allowing for the confirmation of his Cabinet picks and taking up a sweeping pandemic relief package.