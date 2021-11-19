Dear Friend,

Delhi School Shutdown Expanded As Toxic Haze Blankets Indian Capital

HeadlineNov 19, 2021

Indian authorities have extended a shutdown on schools as the toxic air pollution smothering the capital Delhi worsens. All schools and colleges are now indefinitely closed and over half the city’s 11 coal-based power plants have been ordered to stop operations.

