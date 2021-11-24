Dramatic Video Shows Militarized Canadian Police Raid Wet’suwet’en Land Defenders & Journalists

This is a rush transcript. Copy may not be in its final form.

AMY GOODMAN: Wet’suwet’en land defender Sleydo, also known as Molly Wickham, was released from jail Tuesday evening after being arrested Friday during a violent raid by Canadian federal police on one of the camps set up to keep Coastal GasLink out of sovereign Indigenous territory. The raid ended a 56-day blockade of the drilling site in Canada. The 400-mile pipeline within Wet’suwet’en land violates both Indigenous and Canadian laws. Fifteen people in total were arrested Friday including two journalists. One of them was documentary filmmaker Michael Toledano, who just released this dramatic footage of the raid.

SHAY LYNN SAMPSON: They’re walking to the door. They’re breaking it down.

PERSON: They are breaking down the door.

PERSON: Get out of here.

PERSON: They’re breaking down the door.

POLICE: Show me hands.

SLEYDO: Get that [beep] gun off me. Get your [beep] gun off me! Lower your gun!

POLICE: I want to see everybody’s hands.

SLEYDO: Get your [beep] gun off me! This is sovereign Wet’suwet’en land!

POLICE: Step away from the door.

PERSON: The RCMP have breached the door. They are acting under the authority of the injunction.

SLEYDO: The attack dogs are there.

SHAY LYNN SAMPSON: There are attack dogs here.

SLEYDO: Standing there, right beside the door.

SHAY LYNN SAMPSON: Militarized police. They used axes found in camp to break down the door.

PERSON: And the chainsaw.

SHAY LYNN SAMPSON: And a chainsaw that they found in camp to break [inaudible].

POLICE: [inaudible] you’re under arrest.

SLEYDO: Don’t touch me!

PERSON: Don’t touch her.

SLEYDO: Do not touch me.

PERSON: Get your hands off of her!

PEOPLE [inaudible]

POLICE: You’re under arrest.

PERSON: Get your hands off of her!

PEOPLE [inaudible]

POLICE: You’re under arrest.

PERSON: This is sovereign Wet’suwet’en territory!

MICHAEL TOLEDANO: I’m filming a documentary for CBC Television.

POLICE: No problem. You’re under arrest.

POLICE: Get that out of my face and back up. You’re under arrest.

AMBER BRACKEN: For the record, I’m a member of the media. You’ve been notified that I’m here. I’m an observer.

POLICE: You’re under arrest right now, so step out. You’re under arrest.

MICHAEL TOLEDANO: I’m a member of the media. I am filming a documentary for CBC Television! You are twisting my wrist! I’m a member of the media. I’m filming a documentary for CBC Television. I have press credentials.

AMY GOODMAN: Footage of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police raiding Camp Coyote on Friday, filmed by documentary filmmaker Michael Toledano, who was arrested during the raid then jailed for three days. Visit Democracynow.org to see our recent interview with the Wet’suwet’en land defender Sleydo. She spoke to us on Friday shortly before the raid. The cabin she was speaking to us from has since been burned to the ground.