The Biden administration has announced plans to partner with New York and Texas to build five new large COVID-19 vaccination sites in communities of color hit hardest by the pandemic. Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith is chair of Biden’s COVID-19 Equity Task Force.

Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith: “This is a perfect example of our equity work coming to life, and this is a model for the potential we have to do this well across the country. … Through the new vaccination sites being announced today, we are taking the response directly to the communities that need it most.”

This comes as the U.S. death toll has topped 471,000 — by far the highest in the world. More than half of all U.S. COVID deaths have occurred since November 1. A new report in The Lancet medical journal finds 40% of all U.S. COVID deaths could have been prevented.

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending people wear two masks — such as a surgical mask with a cloth mask on top — to reduce exposure.