The World Health Organization warned Monday the number of new coronavirus infections is rising worldwide for the first time in seven weeks.

In Peru, a second wave of COVID-19 cases and deaths has spawned shortages of bottled oxygen, leading to long lines and soaring prices for limited supplies.

In West Africa, Ivory Coast and Ghana have begun administering shots of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine purchased under COVAX, the U.N.-backed initiative.

Slovakia has become the second European Union country after Hungary to approve shots of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine. Slovakia has one of the worst COVID-19 death rates in the world.

In Brussels, European Commission officials announced plans to issue certificates known as “digital green passes” to allow vaccinated people to travel more freely.