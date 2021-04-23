“He’s Going to Be So Missed”: Funeral Held for Police Shooting Victim Daunte Wright in Minneapolis

This is a rush transcript. Copy may not be in its final form.

AMY GOODMAN: In Minnesota, mourners gathered Thursday for the funeral of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black father who was shot dead by a white police officer during a traffic stop in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center. Daunte’s mother, Katie Wright, fought back tears as she remembered her son.

KATIE WRIGHT: I never imagined that I’d be standing here. The roles should completely be reversed: My son should be burying me. My son had a smile that was worth a million dollars. When he walked in the room, he lit up the room. He was a brother, a jokester, and he was loved by so many. He’s going to be so missed.

AMY GOODMAN: A number of prominent Minnesota politicians attended Daunte Wright’s funeral, including Minneapolis Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, state Attorney General Keith Ellison, Governor Tim Walz and U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar. This is Wright family attorney Ben Crump.

BENJAMIN CRUMP: Before I give the plea for justice, let me have you join me in proclaiming that Daunte Wright’s life mattered, so his mother Katie and Aubrey Wright will know that we believe it when we quote it. Up on your feet, if you would. Daunte Wright’s life mattered.

MOURNERS: Daunte Wright’s life mattered.

BENJAMIN CRUMP: Daunte Wright’s life mattered.

MOURNERS: Daunte Wright’s life mattered.

BENJAMIN CRUMP: Daunte Wright’s life mattered!

MOURNERS: Daunte Wright’s life mattered!

AMY GOODMAN: Daunte Wright’s funeral came just two days after a jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murdering George Floyd, in a killing that set off the largest protests in U.S. history. This is the Reverend Al Sharpton, who delivered the eulogy at Daunte’s funeral.

REV. AL SHARPTON: The time has come for America to stand up and bring a new day, to where we don’t have to explain to our children what to do when the police stop you. It’s time to bring a new day when we don’t have to videotape when we see a badge, but where we know that they’re there to serve and protect, not treat us like we’ve been convicted. The time has come for police to understand they’re not above the law, they’re to enforce the law.

AMY GOODMAN: And those are some of the headlines. This is Democracy Now!, democracynow.org, The Quarantine Report. When we come back, we spend the hour on the global climate emergency. Stay with us.

[break]

AMY GOODMAN: Trumpeter Keyon Harrold and artist Ange Hillz painting a portrait of Daunte Wright yesterday at his funeral service. In December, Keyon’s 14-year-old Black son was attacked by a woman at a New York hotel when he was with his father. The woman falsely accused him of stealing her iPhone and got security to go after the father and son, as well.