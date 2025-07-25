The former United Nations humanitarian affairs chief has condemned Israel’s assault on Gaza as a genocide. In a wide-ranging interview with Middle East Eye, Martin Griffiths predicted, “My grandchildren will be learning in school about who did what in the worst crime of the 21st century.” He added, “There is no prior experience in my five decades of humanitarian experience that can come close to comparison to the horror we are all seeing in Gaza.”

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney called Israel’s denial of aid to Palestinians a “violation of international law” and said Israel’s control of aid distribution must be replaced by international organizations.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wrote in a statement, “Israel’s denial of aid and the killing of civilians, including children, seeking access to water and food cannot be defended or ignored.”

And French President Emmanuel Macron says France will formally recognize the state of Palestine during the U.N. General Assembly in September. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio “strongly” rejected what he called France’s “reckless decision [that] only serves Hamas propaganda.” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said France’s recognition of Palestine “rewards terrorists.”

