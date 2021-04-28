In California, recently released body-camera footage shows Alameda police killing Mario Arenales Gonzalez, a 26-year-old Latino man, with officers kneeling on his back and shoulder until he lost consciousness — contradicting a previous account of the incident from police. Officers had alleged Gonzalez, who was from Oakland, died the morning of April 19 after suffering a “medical emergency” during a “scuffle” while they attempted to restrain Gonzalez. But the footage has revealed Gonzalez was alone in a park when officers arrived at the scene after receiving complaints of a man who was allegedly intoxicated. Gonzalez calmly speaks to the officers before they attempt to place his hands behind his back. He screams as police are trying to handcuff him. The officers then pin him face down on the ground. One officer has his knee on Gonzalez’s back, and another is kneeling on his shoulder for a few minutes until he becomes unresponsive. Police also alleged Gonzalez had died at the hospital, but the footage shows he stopped breathing on site, with one officer saying he had no pulse.

Gonzalez’s family held a press conference Tuesday and demanded an investigation into his death.