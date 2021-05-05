Here in the U.S., COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to trend downward, but some regions are seeing new surges, including in Arizona and the Pacific Northwest. On Tuesday, President Biden announced a new vaccination goal.

President Joe Biden: “Our goal by July 4th is to have 70% of adult Americans with at least one shot and 160 million Americans fully vaccinated. That means giving close to 100 million shots — some first shots, others second shots — over the next 60 days.”

Biden urged people in their twenties and thirties, in particular, to get the vaccine. Currently, 56% of the adult population has received at least one shot. As supply starts to outpace demand in some states, the White House will begin keeping unordered doses in a federal bank so they can be made available for other states that have higher vaccination demand.

Pfizer says it will seek emergency use authorization in September for its vaccine to be given to children aged 2 to 11. The FDA is expected to clear the vaccine for children 12 to 15 years old by early next week. Meanwhile, Pfizer announced Tuesday its COVID-19 vaccine brought in $3.5 billion in revenue in the first three months of 2021, by far its biggest source of revenue. Pfizer expects to make $26 billion in revenue this year.