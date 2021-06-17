Independent Global News

Heated NYC Mayoral Primary Race Enters Final Days; City Uses Ranked-Choice Voting for First Time

StoryJune 17, 2021
Watch Full Show
Listen
Media Options
Listen

Early voting is underway in a historic New York City Democratic primary election for mayor, 35 City Council seats and several other key races. For the first time in almost a century, New Yorkers will use ranked-choice voting, which allows them to choose up to five candidates in order of preference in each race. In the mayor’s race, Brooklyn borough president and former New York police officer Eric Adams has led recent polls, while businessman Andrew Yang seems to be falling behind. Tens of thousands of New Yorkers have already cast their votes ahead of the June 22 Democratic primary, with the general election set for November 2. Journalist Ross Barkan says despite New York City’s reputation as a progressive stronghold, the Democratic primary for mayor reflects “an incredible amount of diversity” within the Democratic coalition. “You have a real competition of ideas,” he says.

Related Story

StoryMay 10, 2021Weaponizing Trump’s Big Lie: Ari Berman on GOP’s War on Democracy & Voting Rights
Guests
  • Ross Barkan
    award-winning investigative journalist and columnist.

Please check back later for full transcript.

The original content of this program is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License. Please attribute legal copies of this work to democracynow.org. Some of the work(s) that this program incorporates, however, may be separately licensed. For further information or additional permissions, contact us.
Daily News Digest
Our Daily Digest brings Democracy Now! to your inbox each morning.

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Top