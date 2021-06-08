India has begun easing coronavirus restrictions after daily infections hit a two-month low. India is still reporting about 100,000 cases and 2,000 deaths from COVID-19 each day.

Uganda has ordered schools, churches and markets to close and will restrict travel amid a second wave of infections that’s disproportionately affecting young people. The World Health Organization says eight African nations have reported a 30% rise in cases in just one week. Only about 2% of people in Africa have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Norway’s top coronavirus official has declared an end to the country’s COVID-19 crisis. More than 22% of people are fully vaccinated in Norway, where hospitals are experiencing their lowest level of admissions in a year.

Here in the United States, daily cases continue to fall — even as the pace of vaccinations has slowed to a trickle. The Biden administration now appears unlikely to hit its goal of getting at least one vaccine dose to 70% of U.S. adults by the Fourth of July.

In Geneva, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday urged G7 leaders to commit immediately to sharing vaccine doses with the rest of the world.