The Trump Organization’s chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, surrendered to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office on Thursday, charged with grand larceny for avoiding taxes on $1.7 million in perks that he did not report as income. His arraignment came as District Attorney Cy Vance also filed criminal charges against the Trump Organization, accusing it of operating a 15-year tax fraud scheme. Weisselberg pleaded not guilty. He was ordered to surrender his passport and was released without bail. His lawyer said the case against him and the Trump Organization was politically motivated.

Alan Futerfas: “In 244 years, we have not had a local prosecutor go after a former president of the United States or his employees or his company. And that is a — that is a significant line to cross.”

Weisselberg could face up to a decade in prison if convicted. Many legal experts are speculating prosecutors targeted him with the hope he will flip and help investigators in other ongoing probes into the Trump family business and possibly former President Trump himself.