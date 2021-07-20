Ben & Jerry’s has announced it will stop selling its ice cream in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, saying it is “inconsistent with our values.” Supporters of BDS — the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement — hailed the decision, which comes after years of pressure by groups including Vermonters for Justice in Palestine. This is Mahmoud Nawajaa, coordinator of the Palestinian BDS National Committee.

Mahmoud Nawajaa: “This announcement is so important and came after years of pressure on the company to end its involvement in the Israeli violation of the international law and our Palestinian rights.”

Israel’s new foreign minister, Yair Lapid, blasted Ben & Jerry’s decision, claiming it was a “disgraceful capitulation to anti-Semitism.” Ben & Jerry’s ice cream was founded in Vermont by Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, both of whom are Jewish.