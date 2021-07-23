Here in the U.S., Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky warned the country is at another “pivotal moment” in the pandemic, urging unvaccinated people yet again to get inoculated to protect themselves and their communities. Hospitals in areas with the largest spikes in cases are warning things are likely to get much worse. This is Erik Frederick, chief administrative officer at Mercy Hospital in Missouri.

Erik Frederick: “If you are just starting to see this in your community and your vaccination rates are low like ours, you can expect this to go beyond what you saw last year. The Delta variant is much more contagious. It’s making people sicker. It’s getting into a younger population. There is a lot less mitigation in place than last year.”

Meanwhile, in California, Los Angeles officials said 20% of new cases are now being reported in vaccinated people as the Delta variant has taken hold.

In more sports news, the NFL is ramping up pressure on all players to get vaccinated, saying teams will have to forfeit games and players will go unpaid if there is a COVID-19 outbreak among unvaccinated team members.