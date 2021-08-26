The U.S. Embassy in Kabul has warned Americans to stay away from the Kabul airport due to fears the militant group ISIS-K might bomb the area. This comes as The Wall Street Journal reports CIA and U.S. forces are conducting risky missions outside of the airport to extract U.S. citizens and Afghan allies. It is unclear if the CIA is coordinating its efforts with the Taliban.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon and congressional leaders have reprimanded Congressmembers Seth Moulton, a Democrat from Massachusetts, and Peter Meijer, a Republican from Michigan, for secretly flying into the Kabul airport, draining resources away from the evacuation effort. This is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.