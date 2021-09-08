President Biden visited parts of New Jersey and New York Tuesday that were hard hit by the remnants of Hurricane Ida last week. He spoke from Queens, flanked by New York’s top elected officials.

President Joe Biden: “Climate change poses an existential threat to our lives, to our economy. And the threat is here. It’s not going to get any better. … The nation and the world are in peril. That’s not hyperbole; that is a fact.”

Climate groups urged Biden to take decisive action after his comments Tuesday. Sunrise Movement said, “If Biden does not deliver on at least a $3.5 trillion investment through budget reconciliation, while he has a potentially fleeting Democratic majority, future generations will ask why he didn’t do more when we still had the chance.” West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin has said he won’t back more than $1.5 trillion in spending.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Coast Guard is currently investigating reports of 350 oil spills in the Gulf of Mexico in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

In related news, Louisiana officials revoked the licenses of seven nursing homes that sent their residents to a warehouse in the town of Independence ahead of Hurricane Ida. Seven people died and 800 people faced squalid, inhumane conditions there before being rescued.