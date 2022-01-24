Independent news has never been so important.

Buddhist Monk Thich Nhat Hanh, Hailed by MLK as “Apostle of Peace & Nonviolence,” Dies at 95

January 24, 2022
World-renowned Buddhist monk, poet, teacher and antiwar activist Thich Nhat Hanh has died in his native Vietnam at the age of 95. He was exiled from Vietnam for decades beginning in the 1960s after he spoke out publicly against the war. In 1966, he traveled to the United States and met with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., helping to persuade King to speak out against the U.S. War on Vietnam. King went on to nominate Thich Nhat Hanh for a Nobel Peace Prize a year later, calling him an “apostle of peace and nonviolence.”

Transcript
This is a rush transcript. Copy may not be in its final form.

AMY GOODMAN: The world-renowned Buddhist monk, poet, teacher and antiwar activist Thich Nhat Hanh has died in his native Vietnam at the age of 95. Thich Nhat Hanh was exiled from Vietnam for decades beginning in the ’60s after he spoke out publicly against the war. In 1966, he traveled to the United States and met with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., helping to persuade King to speak out against the U.S. War in Vietnam. King went on to nominate Thich Nhat Hanh for a Nobel Peace Prize a year later, calling him an “apostle of peace and nonviolence.” Thich Nhat Hanh believed that Buddhist principles should be applied to everyday life and even to solve difficult political problems. This is a clip of an address he gave in Berkeley, California, in the 1980s.

THICH NHAT HANH: Mindfulness is the capacity to be aware of what is happening in the present moment. If we eat mindfully, if we drink mindfully, if we do things mindfully so we are under the light of mindfulness, we know what to do in order to bring the elements of peace and joy to our body and to our feelings. We know what not to ingest in order to prevent the toxins, the poisons to enter our body and in our consciousness.

AMY GOODMAN: Again, Thich Nhat Hanh has died at the age of 95 in Vietnam.

