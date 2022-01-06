Independent news has never been so important.

“White Rage” Author Carol Anderson: GOP Attack on “Election Fraud” Really an Attack on Black Voters

StoryJanuary 06, 2022
Many events marking the first anniversary of the deadly January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol are focusing on voting rights, as false claims about voter fraud have fueled Republican efforts to restrict voting access, especially for Black voters. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed Tuesday to proceed with a vote to change the filibuster rule to prevent Republicans from blocking new voting rights legislation. Professor Carol Anderson, author of “White Rage” and “One Person, No Vote,” says former President Trump’s false claims about voter fraud prompted a wave in 2021 of some of the most aggressive and racist assaults on voting rights in recent U.S. history. “It is Jim Crow 2.0,” Anderson says of Republican voter suppression waged through state legislation. “It is designed to make sure we have minority rule in the United States, that we don’t have a democracy.”

Guests
  • Carol Anderson
    author and professor of African American studies at Emory University.

