“Why Was the Federal Gov’t So Unprepared?” Newsweek Reporter William Arkin on Jan. 6

StoryJanuary 06, 2022
One year since Trump supporters staged a violent mob attack on the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s presidency, we discuss exactly what was happening behind the scenes in the intelligence community that day. We are joined by Newsweek national security reporter William Arkin, who appeared on Democracy Now! just hours prior to the Capitol attack and predicted a violent outcome hours later. Arkin says the intelligence community failed to prepare for the strength of Trump’s movement and needs to beef up its approach in anticipation for the next insurrection or coup attempt. “It’s really stunning to me that we haven’t looked more closely at what the role of the federal agencies were, what the intelligence was and what the intelligence agencies knew,” says Arkin.

Guests

