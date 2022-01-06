Independent news has never been so important.

Reform the Insurrection Act: Former Pentagon Adviser Says Trump Almost Used It to Subvert Election

StoryJanuary 06, 2022
Former Pentagon adviser Ryan Goodman says former President Trump could have used the Insurrection Act to hold onto power during the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol by his supporters. “There needs to be reform of the Insurrection Act,” says Goodman, who authored the report “Crisis of Command: The Pentagon, the President, and January 6” for Just Security, where he is co-editor. He also discusses how Republican leadership from Congress, as well as agency heads from the FBI and the Justice Department, waged a coordinated response around Trump’s claims of voter fraud in an attempt to increase Republican voter turnout in Georgia. “The Justice Department used a lot of its resources, including the FBI investigations, to basically affect the outcome of the Georgia runoffs,” says Goodman. “That’s an extraordinary politicized use of the Justice Department and the FBI to do anything like that, to try to use it to shape an outcome of the election.”

Guests
  • Ryan Goodman
    professor of law at New York University, co-editor in chief of Just Security and former special counsel at the Department of Defense.

