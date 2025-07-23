More than 100 humanitarian organizations are demanding action to end Israel’s siege of Gaza, warning mass starvation is spreading across the Palestinian territory. The NGOs, including Amnesty International, Oxfam and Doctors Without Borders, warn, “Illnesses like acute watery diarrhea are spreading, markets are empty, waste is piling up, and adults are collapsing on the streets from hunger and dehydration.” Their warning came as the Palestinian Ministry of Health said the number of starvation-related deaths in Gaza has climbed to at least 111 people. This is Ghada al-Fayoumi, a displaced Palestinian mother of seven in Gaza City.
Ghada al-Fayoumi: “My children wake up sick every day. What do I do? I get saline solution for them. What can I do? There’s no food, no bread, no drinks, no rice, no sugar, no cooking oil, no bulgur, nothing. There is no kind of any food available to us at all.”
The World Health Organization has released video showing attacks on its facilities in central Gaza’s Deir al-Balah. A WHO spokesperson condemned the attack “in the strongest terms” and called for the immediate release of a staff member abducted by Israeli forces.
Tarik Jašarević: “Male staff and family members were handcuffed, stripped, interrogated on the spot and screened at gunpoint. Two WHO staff and two family members were detained.”
In Tel Aviv, thousands of antiwar protesters marched on Israel’s military headquarters Tuesday, demanding an end to Israel’s war and a lifting of the Gaza siege. This is Israeli peace activist Uri Weltmann.
Uri Weltmann: “International agencies are warning that there is a growing famine inside the Gaza Strip as a result of the tightening of the siege, and people are literally starving. We call here today — we came here today to call out to end this siege, to allow the entry of humanitarian aid and to end the war on Gaza, which is a catastrophe for both Palestinians as well as Israelis.”
Here in New York, hundreds of protesters rallied in Manhattan’s Union Square Tuesday to demand an end to Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza. Separately, protesters rallied outside the United Nations demanding U.N. leaders take stronger action to end Israel’s siege. Meanwhile, Columbia University informed nearly 80 students that they had been suspended for one to three years — or expelled. The university sent the notices to students who participated in a May teach-in about Palestine in honor of the writer and freedom fighter Bassel al-Araj, who was assassinated by Israel in 2017. Separately, Palestinian activist and Columbia University graduate Mahmoud Khalil met with lawmakers on Capitol Hill Tuesday, demanding an end to U.S. support for Israel’s assault on Gaza.
Mahmoud Khalil: “To be honest, like, I feel that this is my duty to continue advocating for Palestinians. This is what the Trump administration tried to do. They tried to silence me. But I’m here to say that we will continue to resist. We are not backing down, and I will continue the work that I’ve been doing, which is advocating for the rights of Palestinians.”
President Trump is warning that the U.S. could attack Iran’s nuclear facilities again, after striking three nuclear sites in June. NBC News is reporting that only one of the sites was badly damaged but that the other two facilities could restart uranium enrichment within months. Iran’s foreign minister has said that the country cannot give up on nuclear enrichment. Inside Iran, a series of mysterious fires and explosions have been reported on a daily basis. Officials suspect a coordinated sabotage campaign. Meanwhile, Amnesty International is calling for an investigation into Israel’s deliberate targeting of Evin Prison last month, saying the strikes must be investigated as war crimes.
Syria’s government is evacuating Bedouin families who remain trapped in the city of Suwayda as a fragile ceasefire continues to hold between Druze and Bedouin fighters. Violence between the groups that erupted last week has displaced at least 93,000 people. Bedouin survivors say Druze fighters went door to door attacking entire families.
Ali al-Huraym: “We were still alive, sitting by the wall to hide from bullets. Two armed men came in and killed them all.”
Reporter: “Who did they kill?”
Ali al-Huraym: “My brother, his wife, both of his kids, 8 and 6 years old. And my wife, my mother, my sister and my daughter were injured.”
A delegation of Russian diplomats has departed from Moscow for a third round of peace talks with Ukraine in Istanbul, Turkey. Both Kyiv and Moscow rejected one another’s demands ahead of the negotiations, as Russia continues drone and missile attacks, including another overnight barrage that injured 12 people across Ukraine.
Meanwhile, protests erupted in Kyiv Tuesday as President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a bill weakening the independence of Ukraine’s anti-corruption agencies, which were set up after the Maidan Revolution protests of 2014. This is 18-year-old protester Vladyslava Kirstryk.
Vladyslava Kirstryk: “I lived under Russian occupation. I know what it means for one person to have all the power, when nothing is transparent and everything is working against you. That’s why this hurts. I don’t want it to be the same for us here.”
President Trump has announced a trade deal with Japan after months of negotiations. Japan agreed to open up its economy to more U.S. imports and invest $550 billion in the U.S. As part of the deal, the U.S. will lower its tariffs on Tokyo from 25% to 15%. The deal was reached just days after Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s ruling coalition suffered an electoral setback, losing control of the upper house. Ishiba is denying reports he will soon resign. The election also saw the far-right populist “Japanese first” party surge in popularity, winning 14 seats, up from just one.
President Trump announced a trade deal with the Philippines on Tuesday after meeting with the country’s president, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., at the White House. Under the deal, the U.S. will impose a 19% tariff on all imports from the Philippines. Marcos also met with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at the Pentagon to discuss expanding military ties between the two countries.
On Capitol Hill, Speaker Mike Johnson is adjourning the House of Representatives for their summer recess a day early, thwarting Democratic-led efforts to force Republicans into voting on the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files. This comes after Democratic Senator Dick Durbin said an FBI source revealed that in March about 1,000 FBI agents were instructed to review some 100,000 Epstein-related records and to “flag” any that also mention President Trump. On Tuesday, Trump’s Justice Department said Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche will soon meet Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend and co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell. She’s currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for helping Epstein groom, recruit and abuse underage girls. Blanche was President Trump’s private defense lawyer before his appointment to the Department of Justice. Meanwhile, CNN has published newly discovered photos confirming for the first time that Epstein attended Trump’s wedding to his second wife, Marla Maples, in 1993. CNN also published video showing Trump and Epstein together at a Victoria’s Secret fashion show in 1999.
Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard says she’s submitted a criminal referral to the Department of Justice, seeking to bring charges against Barack Obama, claiming the former president led a “treasonous conspiracy” to mislead the public on Russia’s role in the 2016 election. Her wild accusations came as Trump posted an AI-generated video depicting Obama’s arrest in the Oval Office by federal agents. In a lengthy rant to reporters in the Oval Office on Tuesday, Trump repeatedly claimed without evidence that Obama had committed “treason” — a crime punishable by death in the U.S.
President Donald Trump: “This is like proof, irrefutable proof, that Obama was sedatious [sic], that Obama led — was trying to lead a coup.”
In a statement, former President Barack Obama condemned President Trump’s allegations as “bizarre” and a “weak attempt at distraction.”
Here in New York, family and community members gathered Tuesday for a wake service to commemorate Saniyah Cheatham, an 18-year-old young Black woman from the Bronx who died in NYPD custody earlier this month. City medical examiners ruled the teen’s death a suicide, but her family continues to demand justice and answers into what led to her death, after Cheatham was found hanging in a holding cell at an NYPD precinct on July 5. The family is being represented by civil rights attorney Ben Crump.
Two videos released by New York immigration rights advocates Tuesday are offering a first glimpse into the inhumane conditions faced by immigrants held in ICE’s shadowy detention facility on the 10th floor of 26 Federal Plaza. Dozens of immigrants have spent days or even weeks confined to overcrowded cells, without access to showers, medication or a change of clothes, forced to sleep on the concrete floor, left hungry and without contact to the outside. The videos show around two dozen men, many sprawled on the floor of a fluorescent-lit room, lying on or covered by thin aluminum blankets, separated from two toilets by a wall that offers no privacy. The unidentified man recording the videos sneaked in his cellphone. In a separate voice memo shared with The City the man states, “They have us like dogs in here. … The American dream. … They haven’t given us food, they haven’t given us medicine. We’re cold. There are people who’ve been here for 10, 15 days inside. We’re just waiting.” Those detained at the facility are among the hundreds of people who have been arrested and disappeared by ICE agents after attending their immigration hearings. DHS has repeatedly blocked New York Democratic congressmembers from inspecting the facility and has falsely claimed immigrants are only held there “briefly.” The videos were obtained by the New York Immigration Coalition through New York Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz.
In Chicago, a tenant union is continuing its rent strike as they fight their evictions. In May the group Fuerzas Inquilinos be Broadway y Cuyler sued landlord Drew Millard and property management company 33 Realty, which earlier this year sought to turn the tenants’ apartments into luxury properties — refusing to renew existing leases and retaliating against tenants who say the landlord has ignored serious maintenance and other housing issues in order to push them out of their homes. This is one of the rent strike leaders.
Anay Herrera: “My name is Anay Herrera. We’ve been on a rent strike for four months because they want to evict us from the building. We have been victim of harassment and discrimination for being Mexicans. There have been threats. We even have people coming to knock on our doors, sometimes armed, and there are kids here. That’s why we’re suing Andrew Millard and his company, 33 Realty.”
