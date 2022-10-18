Free speech is democracy’s last line of defense. In these times of war, climate chaos, mass shootings, attacks on abortion rights, economic and racial injustice and threats to our democracy, we're committed to shining a spotlight on abuses of power and amplifying the voices of the movement leaders, organizers and everyday people who are working to change the world. But we can’t do it alone. We count on you to make all of our coverage possible. Can you donate $10 per month to support Democracy Now!’s independent journalism all year long? Right now, a generous donor will DOUBLE your gift, which means your $10 donation this month will be worth $20 to Democracy Now! Please do your part right now. Every dollar counts. Thank you so much.
The United Nations is calling for “armed action” in Haiti amid worsening violence and instability as gangs continue to control much of the country. A weeklong blockade of a key port in Port-au-Prince by gangs has led to a critical shortage of fuel, food and water for millions of people and has hindered efforts to respond to a new outbreak of cholera in Haiti. U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres addressed the crisis Monday.
Secretary-General António Guterres: “It’s an absolutely nightmarish situation for the population of Haiti, especially Port-au-Prince. … I believe that we need not only to strengthen the police, strengthening it with training, with equipment, with a number of other measures, but that in the present circumstances we need an armed action to release the port and to allow for a humanitarian corridor to be established.”
The United States and Canada shipped military equipment to Haiti over the weekend after the government of U.S.-backed Prime Minister Ariel Henry called for international involvement to combat gang activity. People have taken to the streets in response, protesting foreign military aid and occupation, and demanding the resignation of Henry. This is a protester in Port-au-Prince.
Protester: “No to the Canadians. No to the Americans. You are monsters. You don’t have solutions. You are chaos. You are behind the gangsterization of crime. You are giving arms to our brothers.”
In Ethiopia, rebels in the northern Tigray region say Ethiopian troops backed by Eritrean soldiers have seized the key city of Shire amid heavy fighting northwest of the Tigrayan capital. Aid workers report thousands of civilians have begun fleeing the fighting over the weekend amid fears they could face mass killings and sexual violence. The United Nations warned Monday the situation in Tigray is “spiraling out of control,” with civilians paying a horrific price. The head of the U.N.'s World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus — who's from Tigray — warned Ethiopia’s military is carpet-bombing whole cities. He said 1 million people are at risk of starvation after a 17-month blockade left food and medicine in short supply.
Russia’s military has launched a fresh wave of long-range attacks on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure, cutting off water and power to large parts of the country. Authorities say at least two people were killed in today’s attacks on Kyiv, a day after Russian drone attacks left five people dead in Ukraine’s capital city. President Volodymyr Zelensky said 30% of Ukraine’s power stations have been destroyed by the latest attacks, causing massive blackouts.
Ukraine’s culture minister says orchestra conductor Yuri Kerpatenko was shot and killed in his home by Russian soldiers in the Russian-occupied city of Kherson. The 46-year-old conductor reportedly refused to take part in a concert meant to show support for Russia’s annexation of the southern port city.
An Associated Press investigation has found thousands of Ukrainian children have been deported to Russia or Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine since the invasion. The AP reports Russian officials have frequently lied to the children that they weren’t wanted by their parents, have used them for propaganda, and have given them Russian families and citizenship.
In Russia, at least 13 people, including three children, were killed Monday when a fighter jet crashed outside a nine-story apartment building in a city near Russia’s maritime border with Ukraine. Video of the incident shows at least one of the plane’s pilots ejected moments before the crash in the town of Yeysk caused a large residential building to erupt in flames.
Meanwhile, Russia and Ukraine have carried out another prisoner swap. On Monday, Russia released 108 Ukrainian women held as POWs, while Ukraine freed 110 Russians, including dozens of sailors from commercial vessels held since February.
At the Kremlin, a spokesperson for President Vladimir Putin said today the four territories of Ukraine that Russia recently claimed to have annexed will fall under the protection of Russia’s nuclear arsenal. Russia’s warning came as the United States and NATO launched nuclear war games in the skies above Belgium, the United Kingdom and the North Sea. Fourteen countries are taking part in the exercise, named “Steadfast Noon,” which involves long-range B52 bombers, surveillance and tanker aircraft, and the latest-generation fighter jets. Russia’s military is set to stage its own annual large-scale nuclear exercise called “Thunder” along Russia’s northwestern coast. Later in the broadcast, we’ll speak with Norman Solomon of RootsAction, who says, “Don’t Just Worry About Nuclear War — Do Something to Help Prevent It.”
Nigeria’s government says the death toll from historic flooding has topped 600, with more than 2.5 million people impacted and over 80,000 homes destroyed. The floods have also inundated over 266,000 acres of farmland at a time of soaring prices and deep food insecurity. Nigeria’s flooding comes as much of East Africa is experiencing a prolonged, deadly drought. The British charity Oxfam warned recently that one person is likely to die of hunger every 36 seconds between now and the end of the year in the region.
In Georgia, more than 125,000 people cast ballots Monday as early voting began three weeks ahead of November’s general election. Monday’s record turnout was nearly double the number of ballots cast on the first day of voting during midterm elections four years ago. Voters in some precincts reported lines of up to two hours. On Monday evening, Republican Governor Brian Kemp faced off against Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams for a debate in Atlanta. It’s a rematch of 2018’s election, when Abrams fell just 55,000 votes shy of defeating Kemp. Her campaign has focused largely on voting rights and racial equity.
Stacey Abrams: “But let’s be clear about ballot access and voter access. Brian Kemp was the secretary of state, and he has assiduously denied access to the right to vote. We know that the right to vote is the only way that we can make the changes we need in the state, the only way we can make the changes we need in this country, whether it’s access to the right to an abortion, the ability to take care of our families. We need a governor who believes in access to the right to vote, and not in voter suppression, which is the hallmark of Brian Kemp’s leadership.”
Ohio’s top contenders for an open U.S. Senate seat squared off Monday night for their second and final debate. Democratic Congressmember Tim Ryan is challenging Republican J.D. Vance, a venture capitalist and author of the best-selling book “Hillbilly Elegy.” Vance won the Republican nomination in May, after right-wing tech billionaire Peter Thiel gave his campaign $10 million and after he won the endorsement of former President Trump. On Monday, Vance’s opponent, Tim Ryan, called out Vance for a 2016 message in which Vance blasted Trump, comparing him to Adolf Hitler.
Rep. Tim Ryan: “You were calling Trump ’America’s Hitler.’ Then you kissed his [bleep].”
J.D. Vance: “That’s not true.”
Rep. Tim Ryan: “It is true. And then you kissed his [bleep]. And then he endorsed you, and you said he’s the greatest president of all time.”
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is the latest Republican to uphold Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen. Lake also refused to say whether she would accept the results of her own election during a CNN interview Sunday.
Dana Bash: “My question is: Will you accept the results of your election in November?”
Kari Lake: “I’m going to win the election, and I will accept that result”
Dana Bash: “If you lose, will you accept that?”
Kari Lake: “I’m going to win the election, and I will accept that result.”
In New Mexico, asylum seekers held at the Torrance County Detention Facility say they’re being retaliated against for speaking out about extremely dangerous conditions and for participating in a hunger strike that was broken up last week. This is Orlando de los Santos, a 39-year-old asylum seeker from the Dominican Republic, who helped organize the hunger strike and now faces deportation. De los Santos has been detained at Torrance, which is run by the private prison corporation CoreCivic, since July. Lawyers and supporters are demanding Immigration and Customs Enforcement immediately halt his removal, scheduled for today.
Orlando de los Santos: “Most of the people who participated in the hunger strike have been deported. Sadly, one of my friends who didn’t want to be deported was taken by force in chains. Everyone is terrified because of the retaliation we’ve faced over the hunger strike. ICE and Torrance guards know that we are willing to reveal the truth about what actually happens here, and they want to silence us. They want to shut me up.”
The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal in a case seeking to grant U.S. citizenship to people born in American Samoa, a territory occupied by the United States. The court also refused to reconsider overturning a series of racist U.S. Supreme Court rulings known as the Insular Cases, that have been used for over a century to legally justify discrimination against people in American Samoa, Puerto Rico and other U.S.-occupied territories. American Samoa is the only U.S.-occupied territory where people are not granted U.S. citizenship at birth. People may apply for citizenship only if they relocate to the U.S. mainland — an immigration process that can take years and is not guaranteed. One of the plaintiffs, John Fitisemanu, said in a statement, “It’s a punch in the gut … I was born on U.S. soil, have a U.S. passport and pay my taxes like everyone else. But because of a discriminatory federal law, I am not recognized as a U.S. citizen.”
The White House said Monday that President Joe Biden will host Israel’s President Isaac Herzog during an official visit next week. His planned trip will come less than a week before Israel holds nationwide legislative elections on November 1.
Meanwhile, Australia’s government has reversed a decision by the conservative former Prime Minister Scott Morrison to recognize West Jerusalem as the undivided capital of Israel, even though Israel has illegally occupied East Jerusalem since 1967. Morrison’s move came after President Trump relocated the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, sparking international protests. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong spoke from Canberra earlier today.
Penny Wong: “Today the government has reaffirmed Australia’s previous and long-standing position that Jerusalem is a final status issue, and a final status issue that should be resolved as part of any peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian peoples. This reverses the Morrison government’s recognition of West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.”
