Independent news has never been so important.

Did you know that you can get Democracy Now! delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our Daily News Digest today! Don't worry, we'll never share or sell your information.

Independent Global News

“Working People Everywhere Have Had It”: SEIU Pres. Mary Kay Henry on Unions Mobilizing for Midterms

StoryNovember 02, 2022
Watch Full Show
Listen
Media Options
Listen
Image Credit: SEIU (photo right)

We look at the high stakes of the midterm elections for workers, including in key battleground states. Mary Kay Henry, president of the Service Employees International Union, says they are campaigning to empower working people, especially infrequent voters of color and new immigrants, to vote in their best interests. “We have got to make our votes a demand, and not a show of support for candidates that are with us one day and against us the next,” says Henry.

Related Story

Web ExclusiveSep 05, 2018Sen Sanders Introduces BEZOS Act, Named for Amazon CEO, as Retailer Impoverishes & Mistreats Workers
Guests
  • Mary Kay Henry
    international president of the Service Employees International Union.

Please check back later for full transcript.

The original content of this program is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License. Please attribute legal copies of this work to democracynow.org. Some of the work(s) that this program incorporates, however, may be separately licensed. For further information or additional permissions, contact us.
Daily News Digest
Our Daily Digest brings Democracy Now! to your inbox each morning.
Work with Democracy Now!

Join the Democracy Now! team

We're hiring a People and Culture Manager. an Associate Digital Editor and a Video News Production Fellow. Learn more and apply today!

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Top