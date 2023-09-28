Hi there,

David Dayen: Amazon & Google Antitrust Cases Highlight “Newfound Vigor” in D.C. to Fight Monopolies

StorySeptember 28, 2023
On Tuesday, the Federal Trade Commission and 17 states filed a sweeping antitrust lawsuit against Amazon, but the details of the suit remain unclear as much of it is redacted to the public. We speak with David Dayen, author of Monopolized: Life in the Age of Corporate Power, about the significance of this lawsuit, which comes just two weeks after the opening of a landmark antitrust trial against Google. “Suddenly there is all this activity in the antitrust space after a period of dormancy for about 40 years,” says Dayen, who says the charge is being led by FTC Chair Lina Khan. “Khan represents an aggressive set of antitrust enforcers that the Biden administration has put in and really reversed this troubling trend of the last 40 years.”

