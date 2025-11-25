The news website Axios is reporting President Trump may be ready to hold talks with Venezuela’s leader Nicolás Maduro as the U.S. ramps up military threats. The reports came on the same day the Trump administration designated Maduro as the head of a foreign terrorist organization, fueling fear of a potential U.S. invasion of Venezuela, which holds the world’s largest known reserves of oil. While the Trump administration claims its escalating attacks on boats in the Caribbean are in response to drug trafficking, critics say this is just another attempt by the U.S. government to destabilize Venezuela to force a regime change and exploit resources, including oil. Florida Congressmember María Salazar, Republican assistant whip, made these remarks during an interview Monday with Fox Business.

Rep. Maria Salazar: “Venezuela, for the American oil companies, will be a field day, because it will be more than a trillion dollars in economic activity.”

We’ll have more on Venezuela later in the broadcast.