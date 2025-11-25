Hi there,

Will the U.S. Attack Venezuela? Trump’s Anti-Maduro Campaign Seen as Part of a Broader Regional Plan

StoryNovember 25, 2025
As the Trump administration escalates pressure on Venezuela, U.S. military activity across the Caribbean continues to grow. The U.S. has deployed more than 15,000 troops to the region and carried out airstrikes on over 20 boats, killing at least 83 people in operations the White House has justified, without providing evidence, as targeting drug traffickers. On Monday, the administration also designated the so-called Cártel de los Soles as a foreign terrorist organization, alleging President Nicolás Maduro leads the group.

“It’s certainly not a cartel,” says Phil Gunson, senior analyst for the Andes region with the International Crisis Group. He explains that while some parts of the Venezuelan military are involved in the drug trade, “these people are in it for the money,” and declaring them terrorists is “ridiculous.”

We also speak with Alexander Aviña, associate professor of Latin American history at Arizona State University, who says the anti-Maduro campaign is part of a “broader plan” to remake the entire region. “It’s not just about Venezuela.”

Related Story

StoryAug 12, 2025Trump’s New Secret Directive OKs Military Action in Latin America Under Guise of Drug War
Guests
  • Alexander Aviña
    associate professor of Latin American history at Arizona State University.
  • Phil Gunson
    senior analyst for the Andes region with the International Crisis Group.

