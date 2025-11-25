Hi there,

For nearly 30 years, Democracy Now! has reported on the silenced majority fighting to end war, authoritarianism, environmental destruction, human rights violations, immigration crackdowns, and so much more. Next Tuesday, December 2nd, is Giving NewsDay (independent media’s spin on Giving Tuesday). Thanks to a group of generous donors, donations made today through Giving NewsDay will be TRIPLED, which means your $15 gift is worth $45. Please donate today, so we can keep bringing you our hard-hitting, independent news. Every dollar makes a difference. Thank you so much.

Democracy Now!
Amy Goodman

Non-commercial news needs your support.

We rely on contributions from you, our viewers and listeners to do our work. If you visit us daily or weekly or even just once a month, now is a great time to make your monthly contribution.

Please do your part today.

Donate
Independent Global News

Assassinated Amazonian Rubber Tapper Chico Mendes Tried to Save the Rainforest. Meet His Daughter

StoryNovember 25, 2025
Watch Full Show
Listen
Media Options
Listen
Related

We recently spoke to Brazilian environmental activist Angela Mendes, the daughter of Amazonian forest defender and labor leader Chico Mendes, who was assassinated by ranchers in December 1988. She discussed her father’s legacy and her ongoing work to protect the Amazon rainforest from encroachment by ranching and mining industries. “They come here, build their companies, bringing death to the territories, bringing death for the forests and threatening the peoples of the forest,” Mendes said, speaking to Democracy Now! at the COP30 U.N. climate summit in Belém.

Related Story

StoryNov 20, 2025The Race to Save the Amazon: Top Brazilian Scientist Says Rainforest Is at “Tipping Point”
Guests
  • Angela Mendes
    Brazilian socio-environmental activist, daughter of the late Chico Mendes who was assassinated in 1988.

Please check back later for full transcript.

The original content of this program is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License. Please attribute legal copies of this work to democracynow.org. Some of the work(s) that this program incorporates, however, may be separately licensed. For further information or additional permissions, contact us.
Daily News Digest
Our Daily Digest brings Democracy Now! to your inbox each morning.

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Top