“Terror & Chaos”: Minneapolis Reels After ICE Agent Fatally Shoots Renee Good, Mother of 3

StoryJanuary 08, 2026
We speak with two people who responded to the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, by an ICE agent in Minneapolis Wednesday. Trump administration officials claim the agent acted in self-defense, but local officials, including Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, reject that claim.

“This could happen to you in your city,” says Robin Wonsley, member of the Minneapolis City Council. “This happening here in Minneapolis sets a tone for this to play out in many other cities.”

The shooting comes after the Trump administration deployed over 2,000 ICE agents to Minnesota.

“This is not normal,” says Edwin Torres DeSantiago with the Immigrant Defense Network, which monitors ICE activity and has received thousands of requests from Minnesotans who want to volunteer as “constitutional observers” of ICE in Minneapolis. “We’ve been seeing people terrorized all over the state and all over the country under the guise of protection.”

StoryAug 07, 2017Meet Houston’s Latino Police Chief Standing Up to Texas’s Anti-Immigrant “Show Me Your Papers” Law
