In Minnesota, thousands gathered in a Minneapolis neighborhood Wednesday evening for a candlelight vigil to mourn a 37-year-old Twin Cities resident who was shot and killed by an ICE agent earlier in the day shortly after she had dropped her 6-year-old son at school. Renee Nicole Good was a mother of three who lived in south Minneapolis with her partner, just blocks from where a masked ICE officer fired three shots at her at point-blank range. Good’s mother described her as loving, forgiving and affectionate and “an amazing human being.” She was killed blocks from the site of George Floyd’s murder in 2020 by Minneapolis police officers, a killing that sparked protests internationally under the banner Black Lives Matter.

Video of Good’s killing quickly spread across the internet, sparking protests and demands for accountability. The footage shows masked ICE agents approaching a vehicle being driven by Good, screaming for her to “Get out of the F—ing car” — using profanity — and attempting to pull her driver-side door open. As Good backs up her car slightly, then attempts to drive past the officers, a masked agent pulls a firearm and fires three rounds into Good’s vehicle, which then crashes into a nearby car.

Another video shows the aftermath: outraged residents, including a physician, screaming at the agents to let them check the mortally wounded driver for a pulse, while she’s seen bleeding, limp and slumped against her car’s blood-soaked air bag.

Doctor: “Can I — can I go check a pulse?”

ICE agent 1: “No! Back up! Now!”

Doctor: “I’m a physician!”

ICE agent 1: “I don’t care!”

ICE agent 2: “Listen, we understand. We got EMS coming. And I get it. Just

give us a second. We have medics on scene. We have our own medics.”

Neighbor: “Where are they?”

Doctor: “Where is the medic?”

Neighbor: “Where are they?”

Doctor: “[inaudible] a fucking pulse!”

ICE agent 2: “Relax.”

Neighbor: “How can I relax? You just killed my fucking neighbor!”

Witnesses say medics responding to the shooting were forced to approach on foot, after federal agents obstructed their access to the scene while pepper-spraying bystanders who protested the killing. Good was ultimately brought to the Hennepin County Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.