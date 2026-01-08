U.S. forces have seized two more oil tankers with links to Venezuela, days after the U.S. attacked Venezuela and abducted President Nicolás Maduro along with his wife, making former Vice President Delcy Rodríguez the new leader of the country. “This is a decapitation without regime change,” says Venezuelan economist Francisco Rodríguez. “The political system in Venezuela remains intact.” In Caracas, former Venezuelan diplomat Carlos Ron says Maduro is a “prisoner of war” and that Venezuelans “are angry and are upset about this incursion from the United States.” This comes as the Trump administration has announced plans to control sales of Venezuela’s oil “indefinitely.”