Trump Vows to “Indefinitely” Control Venezuela’s Oil as U.S. Seizes Two More Oil Tankers

StoryJanuary 08, 2026
Image Credit: White House/Flickr // U.S. Coast Guard/Facebook

U.S. forces have seized two more oil tankers with links to Venezuela, days after the U.S. attacked Venezuela and abducted President Nicolás Maduro along with his wife, making former Vice President Delcy Rodríguez the new leader of the country. “This is a decapitation without regime change,” says Venezuelan economist Francisco Rodríguez. “The political system in Venezuela remains intact.” In Caracas, former Venezuelan diplomat Carlos Ron says Maduro is a “prisoner of war” and that Venezuelans “are angry and are upset about this incursion from the United States.” This comes as the Trump administration has announced plans to control sales of Venezuela’s oil “indefinitely.”

Related Story

Web ExclusiveJan 03, 2026Special Report on Venezuela: U.S. Kidnaps Maduro, Trump Says “We Are Going to Run” Oil-Rich Nation
Guests
  • Carlos Ron
    former Venezuelan diplomat who served as vice minister for North America from 2018 to 2025, co-coordinator of the Nuestra América office of the Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research.
  • Francisco Rodríguez
    Venezuelan economist, senior research fellow at the Center for Economic and Policy Research and a professor of public and international affairs at the University of Denver.

