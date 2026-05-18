Republican Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, a two-term incumbent, lost his primary after President Trump backed his challenger, Congressmember Julia Letlow. Cassidy is the first GOP senator in nearly a decade to lose renomination. President Trump had vowed revenge against Senator Cassidy after he voted to impeach Trump following the January 6 insurrection. In his concession speech on Saturday, Senator Cassidy made an apparent reference to Trump, saying, “Our country is not about one individual.”

Sen. Bill Cassidy: “And when you participate in democracy, sometimes it doesn’t turn out the way you want it to. But you don’t pout. You don’t whine. You don’t claim the election was stolen. You don’t find a reason why.”

President Trump endorsed Representative Julia Letlow, who finished first in Saturday’s primary with 45% of the vote. Louisiana state Treasurer John Fleming came in second with 28%. Both of them will advance to a runoff in June. President Trump took to Truth Social to celebrate Senator Cassidy’s defeat and went after Kentucky’s Republican Congressmember Thomas Massie, who co-authored the bill compelling the Justice Department to release the Epstein files. Trump wrote, “Tom Massie of Kentucky, the worst and most unreliable Republican Congressman in the history of our Country, is an even bigger insult to our Nation than Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, who suffered an unprecedented loss tonight by not even being allowed to run in the Republican Primary. This is the first time such a thing has ever happened to a sitting U.S. Senator!”