Hi there,

We need independent media more than ever. When we cover war and peace, we’re not brought to you by the weapons manufacturers. When we cover the climate catastrophe, we’re not brought to you by the oil, gas and coal companies. When we cover inequality, we’re not brought to you by the banks and other financial institutions. We’re brought to you by you, the listener, the reader and the viewer. If you want Democracy Now! to keep bringing you the stories that matter most, please donate today. Every dollar makes a difference. Thank you so much!

Democracy Now!
Amy Goodman

Non-commercial news needs your support.

We rely on contributions from you, our viewers and listeners to do our work. If you visit us daily or weekly or even just once a month, now is a great time to make your monthly contribution.

Please do your part today.

Donate
Independent Global News
Thu, Jun 04, 2026
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Voices from Delaney Hall: Family and Community Members Demand Release of Loved Ones from ICE Jail
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Far-Right Leaders, Including Ex-CBP Chief Greg Bovino, Convene in Portugal for “Remigration Summit”
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
“Notes from an ICE Chaser”: Tracking Trump’s Mass Deportation Campaign on the Ground
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Pulitzer Prize-Winning Historian Ada Ferrer on Cuba’s Crisis, U.S. Sanctions and Family Separation
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Listen
Media Options
Listen

This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today. Donate.

Recent Shows

Friday, June 12, 2026
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Thursday, June 11, 2026
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Wednesday, June 10, 2026
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Show Archive

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation