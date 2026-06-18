The United States and Iran have officially signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the war in Iran. President Trump signed the agreement at a dinner at the Palace of Versailles hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, hours after the G7 summit wrapped up in Évian. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed the agreement in Tehran; he later shared the memorandum on social media, calling it a “historical document and a message from a powerful Iran.” The 14-point agreement calls for an immediate end to fighting on all fronts, including Lebanon; the full resumption of maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz; the lifting of the U.S. blockade; the waiving of U.S. sanctions on Iran; the unfreezing of Iranian assets; and a $300 billion investment fund to rebuild Iran. Iran’s lead negotiator, Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, said, “Everything we sought to achieve through military action, we obtained several times over through negotiation; it ​was not even comparable.” On Capitol Hill, some lawmakers have criticized Trump’s deal, with Republican Senator Bill Cassidy calling it the “worst foreign policy blunder in decades.”

Meanwhile, President Trump has signaled that no one will face consequences for the U.S. cruise missile strikes that killed more than 175 people at a school in Minab on the first day of U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran last February. Most of the victims were schoolgirls.