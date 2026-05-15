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Independent Global News
Fri, May 15, 2026
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Nakba Day: Muhammad Shehada on Israel’s Ethnic Cleansing in Gaza & Ongoing Palestinian Resilience
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“Israel: What Went Wrong?”: Holocaust Scholar Omer Bartov & Haaretz’s Gideon Levy Debate Zionism
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