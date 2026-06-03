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The Government Tried to Villainize Us: Broadview 6 Defendants Speak Out After Charges Dropped

StoryJune 03, 2026
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We continue our coverage of the fallout from the dropped federal case against the “Broadview 6,” six people who attended a protest outside Chicago’s Broadview ICE jail in September. They were later indicted for conspiracy to impede a federal agent, despite many not having met prior to appearing together in court. “I didn’t find out that I had been indicted until a month after this happened,” says Kat Abughazaleh, who was not arrested at the protest, but weeks later, as she was running for Congress. Michael Rabbitt, a Democratic ward committeeperson in Chicago, says that when he received a text informing him about a warrant for his arrest, “I actually thought it was a scam. I honestly didn’t think it was real.”

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StoryJun 03, 2026“Appalling Misconduct”: Chicago Federal Prosecutors Under Fire; “Broadview 6” Charges Dropped
Guests
  • Kat Abughazaleh
    former candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives and one of the “Broadview 6.”
  • Michael Rabbitt
    Democratic Committeeperson in Chicago’s 45th Ward and one of the “Broadview 6.”

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