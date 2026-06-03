The Government Tried to Villainize Us: Broadview 6 Defendants Speak Out After Charges Dropped

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- Kat Abughazalehformer candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives and one of the “Broadview 6.”
- Michael RabbittDemocratic Committeeperson in Chicago’s 45th Ward and one of the “Broadview 6.”
We continue our coverage of the fallout from the dropped federal case against the “Broadview 6,” six people who attended a protest outside Chicago’s Broadview ICE jail in September. They were later indicted for conspiracy to impede a federal agent, despite many not having met prior to appearing together in court. “I didn’t find out that I had been indicted until a month after this happened,” says Kat Abughazaleh, who was not arrested at the protest, but weeks later, as she was running for Congress. Michael Rabbitt, a Democratic ward committeeperson in Chicago, says that when he received a text informing him about a warrant for his arrest, “I actually thought it was a scam. I honestly didn’t think it was real.”
Please check back later for full transcript.
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