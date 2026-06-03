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Amy Goodman
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Amy Goodman
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Iran’s Revolutionary Guard fired a barrage of missiles and drones at Kuwait and Bahrain, striking a terminal at Kuwait’s international airport, killing one person and wounding at least 60 people. The attacks came after the U.S. carried out strikes on Iran’s Qeshm Island. In an interview with the New York Post, President Trump said that the Strait of Hormuz “could be [closed through Labor Day].” Meanwhile, Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Congress Tuesday that Washington will not lift sanctions on Tehran in exchange for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and insisted that any sanctions relief is contingent on Iran surrendering its enriched uranium. Iran’s chief negotiator also warned that if Israel’s assault on Lebanon continues, Iran will not only walk away from negotiations with Washington, but will move into direct military confrontation with Israel. It comes as the Treasury Department announced a new round of sanctions targeting four Iranian cryptocurrency exchanges.
Israel killed at least eight people in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, including two children and their father. The strikes hit multiple villages. In Tyre, Israeli bombs hit buildings next to Jabal Amel Hospital, killing four and wounding 127, including hospital staff. This is a Lebanese mother whose newborn son was in an incubator at the hospital.
Marwa: “My son is here in an incubator. He was born 13 days ago, and he’s been here in the incubator for nine days. I came here, breastfed him, and went to Burj el-Shamali. My husband and I heard about the strike and rushed here. The whole hospital was damaged. I ran straight here to see my son, and, thank God, I found him OK.”
In Gaza, Israeli forces killed at least four Palestinians in separate strikes across the besieged strip Tuesday. An airstrike on a vehicle east of Deir al-Balah killed one person, wounding four others. This is an eyewitness.
Eyewitness: “This person is a civilian. He has nothing to do with anyone. He went out to fill up some gas. When I ran in the direction of the car to see if there was anyone injured so we could rescue them, I personally picked up pieces of his skull, pieces of his head and pieces of his flesh from the ground. A message to the world: If you stay silent like this, we will not remain.”
Since last October’s U.S.-brokered so-called ceasefire, Israel has killed some 930 Palestinians in Gaza.
President Trump has named MAGA loyalist Bill Pulte as acting director of national intelligence, replacing Tulsi Gabbard, who announced her resignation in May. Pulte has no known background in intelligence. He has been serving as director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, where he has used his position to join Trump’s campaign of retribution against his political enemies by making criminal referrals over claims of mortgage fraud. Among those targeted were California Senator Adam Schiff, New York Attorney General Letitia James and Federal Reserve officials Jerome Powell and Lisa Cook.
The Pentagon has hired a convicted January 6 rioter to a counterterrorism role in its special operations and low-intensity conflict office, which manages highly classified military operations. Twenty-four-year-old Elias Irizarry has no background or career experience in counterterrorism. In 2022, he pleaded guilty to a federal misdemeanor charge of entering and remaining in the Capitol during the January 6 insurrection when he was just 19 years old. He was among more than 1,500 rioters who received pardons or saw their sentences commuted on Trump’s first day back in office.
Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche — who was previously President Trump’s personal lawyer — announced Tuesday he was killing the $1.8 billion slush fund for Trump’s allies, telling a House Appropriations Committee, “We’re not moving forward with the fund, period.” Blanche clarified that only the fund was being scrapped. The rest of the settlement between Trump and the IRS over the leaking of his tax returns remains in force. The settlement includes a sweeping addendum that permanently bars the IRS from investigating Trump, his family and businesses. This is Democratic Congressmember Rosa DeLauro.
Rep. Rosa DeLauro: “We have had a ton of backlash on this, on this $1.8 billion slush fund. However, so, we’ll not move on that, but as part of the settlement, which you’ve said, which is this immunity for the president and his family and his business, etc., that stands.”
In Portugal, hundreds of far-right activists gathered last Saturday for the annual “Remigration Summit” advocating for the mass deportation of immigrants. Former U.S. Border Patrol chief Gregory Bovino and white nationalist leader Jared Taylor were VIP guests alongside elected officials from Germany’s far-right, anti-immigrant AfD party and Spain’s Vox. In an interview ahead of the event, Bovino cited Nazi Germany’s lead general, Erwin Rommel, as an inspirational figure. At the summit, Bovino said, “If there is inspiration gained from the U.S. Border Patrol model and method, then fantastic.” Bovino was fired after immigration agents under his command killed 37-year-old VA nurse Alex Pretti in Minneapolis.
New Jersey’s attorney general on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against the private prison company GEO Group operating the ICE jail known as Delaney Hall. The lawsuit alleges GEO Group violated state law by blocking inspectors from the facility’s medical unit, sleeping quarters and bathing areas during a visit last Friday. New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill said in a statement, “If the GEO Group — with a $1bn government contract — has nothing to hide and the conditions inside Delaney Hall are as safe and as sanitary as this private corporation and the Trump Administration claim, then there is no legitimate reason why my health inspectors are being kept from full access throughout the building.” The city of Newark already filed a lawsuit in April against the GEO Group. At a press conference, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said that they will expand that litigation to call for the facility’s closure. Mayor Baraka also announced that he was lifting the nightly curfew around Delaney Hall. It comes as hundreds of immigrants detained at the ICE jail are continuing their hunger and labor strike.
The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that Alabama can use a new congressional map which removes one of two House districts represented by a Black Democratic congressmember. The ruling means Alabama’s midterm elections will feature six Republican-leaning districts and only one Democratic-leaning one. In her dissent, Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote, “Now the court is squarely faced with a record of the turmoil it has caused and the harm it has wrought. Yet just as Alabama doubled down on racial discrimination, the court today doubles down on chaos.” The Alabama case follows the Supreme Court’s recent decision gutting the Voting Rights Act, which prompted several Southern states to redraw their congressional maps to favor the Republican Party.
Veteran “60 Minutes” correspondent Scott Pelley was fired by CBS News on Tuesday, one day after he publicly confronted the show’s new management at a staff meeting meant to introduce newly appointed executive producer Nick Bilton. Bilton is a tech journalist installed by CBS’s editor-in-chief Bari Weiss. At the meeting, Pelley said about Weiss, “She is murdering '60 Minutes.' She does not love this place. She was brought in to kill it, and she’s been doing exactly that.” Pelley, who has spent 37 years at CBS News, wrote in a statement after his firing, “The leadership of '60 Minutes' is no longer recognizable. The principles I hold dear are gone, and so I must leave as well.” This follows Stephen Colbert’s ouster from CBS, whom President Trump had repeatedly called to be fired. CBS’s parent company Paramount Skydance is currently attempting to acquire CNN’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, which requires Trump’s FCC’s approval. Paramount is owned by Trump allies, billionaire Larry Ellison and his son David Ellison.
Millions of voters across six states headed to the polls Tuesday for primary elections ahead of key House, Senate and governor’s races in November. In California, 61 candidates were on the ballot in a crowded race to replace outgoing Governor Gavin Newsom. Under California’s “jungle primary” system, the top two vote-getters, regardless of party, advance to the general election. With just over half of ballots counted, MAGA-supporting Republican Steve Hilton is leading the field; behind him is California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, a Democrat who served as health and human services secretary under President Biden. Currently in third place is Democrat Tom Steyer, a billionaire hedge fund manager turned environmental philanthropist, who supports a billionaire’s tax and has advocated for single-payer healthcare.
In Los Angeles, incumbent Mayor Karen Bass will advance to a runoff election in November as she seeks a second four-year term. With about a third of ballots yet to be counted, reality TV star Spencer Pratt is in second place with 29% of the vote; L.A. City Councilwoman Nithya Raman is in third with 21%.
In New Mexico, former Interior Secretary Deb Haaland has won the Democratic gubernatorial nomination. She’s a member of the Laguna Pueblo and could become New Mexico’s first Indigenous governor.
In Iowa, state Representative Josh Turek has won the Democratic nomination in the race to succeed retiring U.S. Senator Joni Ernst, a Republican. Turek is a former Paralympic gold medalist who had the endorsement of establishment Democrats including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. He defeated progressive Democrat Zach Wahls.
Meanwhile, Iowa Republicans have selected farmer Zach Lahn as their party’s gubernatorial candidate. Lahn narrowly defeated President Trump’s pick in the race, far-right Congressmember Randy Feenstra, whom Trump described as ”MAGA all the way.”
In New Jersey, Dr. Adam Hamawy beat a crowded field to win the Democratic Party’s nomination to represent the 12th Congressional District. Hamawy had the endorsement of progressives including Senator Bernie Sanders and Congressmember Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Hamawy is a former U.S. Army surgeon who, in 2024, volunteered with other doctors in the Gaza Strip, where he treated some of the most horrific injuries caused by Israel’s relentless assault on Palestinians. Illinois Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth endorsed Dr. Hamawy, saying he helped save her life after her helicopter was shot down in Iraq. He spoke at a victory party Tuesday night.
Dr. Adam Hamawy: “We have proved once and for all that there is no such thing as 'progressive except for Palestine.' … I will fight for healthcare, not bombs, to abolish ICE and to unrig this economy once and for all.”
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