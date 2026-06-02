We need independent media more than ever. When we cover war and peace, we’re not brought to you by the weapons manufacturers. When we cover the climate catastrophe, we’re not brought to you by the oil, gas and coal companies. When we cover inequality, we’re not brought to you by the banks and other financial institutions. We’re brought to you by you, the listener, the reader and the viewer. If you want Democracy Now! to keep bringing you the stories that matter most, please donate today. Every dollar makes a difference . Thank you so much! Democracy Now! Amy Goodman

We need independent media more than ever. When we cover war and peace, we’re not brought to you by the weapons manufacturers. When we cover the climate catastrophe, we’re not brought to you by the oil, gas and coal companies. When we cover inequality, we’re not brought to you by the banks and other financial institutions. We’re brought to you by you, the listener, the reader and the viewer. If you want Democracy Now! to keep bringing you the stories that matter most, please donate today. Every dollar makes a difference . Thank you so much! Democracy Now! Amy Goodman

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