In Washington, D.C., a federal jury convicted Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes of seditious conspiracy for plotting to keep Donald Trump in power after the 2020 election, resulting in the deadly January 6 insurrection at the Capitol. Kelly Meggs, who led the Florida chapter of the Oath Keepers, was also convicted of seditious conspiracy. Rhodes and Meggs are the first defendants in almost three decades to be found guilty at trial of seditious conspiracy, which can carry a sentence of 20 years. Three other insurrectionists — Jessica Watkins, Kenneth Harrelson and Thomas Caldwell — were found guilty of other felonies.

In related news, CNN is reporting former Trump adviser Stephen Miller on Tuesday became the first known witness to testify to a federal grand jury about January 6 since the Justice Department appointed a special counsel to oversee the Trump investigations earlier this month.

In more news about the 2020 election, D.C. federal Judge Emmet Sullivan on Monday refuted Trump’s claim to have “absolute immunity” in a lawsuit brought by civil rights groups and others over Trump’s attempt to disenfranchise voters.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of South Carolina ordered former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to testify before the grand jury investigating Trump’s effort to overturn his election loss in Georgia.