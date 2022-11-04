In Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu is poised to become Prime Minister for a third time, 16 months after he was ousted from office amid a series of corruption scandals. Results from Tuesday’s election show Netanyahu’s Likud Party and its far-right allies won 64 seats in the Knesset, enough to form a parliamentary majority. A key member of Netanyahu’s government will likely be Itamar Ben-Gvir, an ultra-nationalist lawmaker who openly supports the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians.

This comes as Israeli security forces killed four Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem on Thursday while Israeli fighter jets bombed the Gaza Strip. Israeli forces have killed at least 130 Palestinians in the West Bank this year. We’ll have the latest from Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories after headlines.