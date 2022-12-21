Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is in Washington, D.C., on a surprise visit to meet with President Biden and will address a joint session of Congress. It’s his first time leaving Ukraine since Russia invaded in February. Biden is announcing another $1.8 billion in immediate funding for Ukraine, including its Patriot missile system.

This comes as over 1,000 faith leaders have called for a Christmas truce in Ukraine. The signatories, including Rev. Jesse Jackson, Bishop William Barber and members of the Russian Orthodox Church, write, “We urge our government to take a leadership role in bringing the war in Ukraine to an end through supporting calls for a ceasefire and negotiated settlement, before the conflict results in a nuclear war that could devastate the world’s ecosystems and annihilate all of God’s creation.”

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization reports 10 million people — around a quarter of Ukraine’s population — may suffer from mental health disorders because of the war.