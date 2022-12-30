Israel has sworn in the most far-right government in its 74-year history, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, who begins an unprecedented sixth term as prime minister. The new government includes ultranationalist and ultraorthodox parties that are calling openly for the annexation of the West Bank. A document listing the new government’s policies includes a pledge to build settlements in occupied Palestinian lands. It reads, “The Jewish people has an exclusive and inalienable right to all parts of the Land of Israel.”

In the West Bank, the Palestinian Authority said Israel’s new government poses an existential threat to the Palestinian people. This is Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh.