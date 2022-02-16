NATO officials have joined the United States and other Western nations in voicing skepticism over Russia’s announcement Tuesday it is pulling back some troops near the border with Ukraine, saying they have yet to see evidence of a drawdown. President Biden addressed the latest developments Tuesday.

President Joe Biden: “We have not yet verified the Russian military units are returning to their home bases. Indeed, our analysts indicate that they remain very much in a threatening position. And the fact remains: Right now Russia has more than 150,000 troops encircling Ukraine in Belarus and along Ukraine’s border. An invasion remains distinctly possible.”

Biden also reiterated the White House would continue to pursue a diplomatic path, even as the U.S. and other NATO members have been arming Ukraine and beefing up its military presence in the region. Earlier Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin also signaled he welcomed more talks, as he spoke alongside visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and said, “We don’t want war in Europe.” Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials are investigating after the websites of the Defense Ministry and two banks were hit by a cyberattack Tuesday. Ukrainians are marking a “day of unity” today in a show of national pride amid the ongoing tensions.