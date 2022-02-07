French President Emmanuel Macron is meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow today in hopes of de-escalating tensions over Ukraine. Macron will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Tuesday. This comes as the Biden administration continues to warn of a possible attack on Ukraine by Russian forces and as U.S. officials reportedly said over the weekend Russia now has 70% of the necessary combat forces in place to invade. Following the comments from Washington, Ukraine’s foreign minister told Ukrainian citizens, “Do not believe the apocalyptic predictions.” The U.S. has also ramped up its arms transfer to Ukraine and sent troops to NATO allies in Eastern Europe and Germany in recent days.

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is meeting with President Biden at the White House today before heading to Kyiv and Moscow. On Sunday, Scholz said he was open to deploying more German troops to Lithuania to help prop up NATO’s military presence in Eastern Europe.