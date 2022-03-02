Russia has intensified its attacks on Ukraine’s major cities. The governor of Kharkiv oblast, including Ukraine’s second-largest city, said at least 21 people were killed and over 100 wounded in a 24-hour period under heavy Russian shelling. The city’s police headquarters and university were badly damaged and caught fire. Russia says it captured the southern port city of Kherson, though local officials deny the claim. Mariupol has also come under intense shelling.

In the capital Kyiv, a Russian missile strike on a television tower killed five civilians Tuesday. The attack also hit the site of Kyiv’s Babi Yar Holocaust Memorial. The memorial commemorates the more than 33,000 Jews who were shot dead by Nazis and Nazi-led forces over a two-day period in 1941, and the estimated 100,000 Jews, Roma and others killed near the site between 1941 and 1943. The memorial was partially funded by one of Putin’s Russian oligarchs, Mikhail Fridman. President Volodymyr Zelensky responded to the attack today.

President Volodymyr Zelensky: “It is beyond humanity. This rocket strike proves that for many people in Russia our Kyiv is absolutely foreign. They don’t know a thing about our capital, about our history, but they all have orders to erase our history, erase our country, erase us all.”

Zelensky added in his comments, “You killed Holocaust victims for the second time.”