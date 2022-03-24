On Wednesday, Mariupol residents emerged from bomb shelters to bury their dead, as warmer weather allowed them to dig temporary graves. This is Viktoria, whose stepfather was killed by Russian troops.

Viktoria: “My stepfather, he was in that car, and they blew him up. He was at first coming our way and got wounded. Then a doctor and a young guy who was with them started helping, and they got blown up in the car. It has gotten warmer, and so now we could bury him.”

Russian reporter Oksana Baulina was killed by Russian artillery fire Wednesday alongside another civilian while reporting in the capital Kyiv.

On Wednesday, the U.S. State Department formally declared that Russia’s military has committed war crimes in Ukraine. The U.S. expelled 12 Russian diplomats at the United Nations, accusing them of espionage. Russia said it would expel U.S. diplomats in response.