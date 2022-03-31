As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine enters its sixth week, Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree to draft 134,000 new conscripts into Russia’s military. On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Russia is preparing a major offensive in the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine. This comes just days after Russia announced it was repositioning some troops from near Kyiv and Chernihiv, though attacks have continued on both cities.

Ukraine is now sending dozens of buses into the besieged city of Mariupol to evacuate residents and deliver aid. The convoy headed into the city after Russia declared a one-day ceasefire. For the past month Russian attacks have devastated the strategically located port city, where over 150,000 people have been left without food, heat, power or running water. Local officials say as many as 5,000 have died. Residents have described dire conditions in Mariupol.