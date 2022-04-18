In the besieged city of Mariupol, Ukrainian soldiers rejected a Russian ultimatum Sunday to surrender their arms or be eliminated. Russia has seized most of the strategically located port city, but some Ukrainian fighters have refused to lay down their arms. During an interview with CNN, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said no one knows how many people have died in Mariupol.

President Volodymyr Zelensky: “No one knows how many people died among the civilian population. If anyone gives you a figure, it would be a total lie. Hundreds of thousands were evacuated. Several thousand, tens of thousands were forced to evacuate in the direction of the Russian Federation, and we do not know where they are. They’ve left no document trail. And among them are several thousands of children. We want to know what happened to them, whether they are in good health. Unfortunately, there just isn’t any information on this.”

On Sunday, Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer said Russian President Vladimir Putin believes he is winning the war. Nehammer met Putin in Moscow last week. During the meeting, Putin defended his invasion of Ukraine, saying it was necessary for Russia’s security.