Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the United Nations Security Council Tuesday and blasted the U.N. for failing to take action to end Russia’s invasion. He accused Russian forces of executions, torture and rape, including in the city of Bucha, where videos have emerged showing dead bodies lying in the street.

President Volodymyr Zelensky: “Due to the Russian actions on the territory of my country, on Ukrainian territory, the most terrible war crimes since World War II are committed.”

The killings in Bucha have led to new calls for sanctions. On Tuesday, the European Union proposed banning coal imports from Russia. Meanwhile, Russia is continuing to deny it killed civilians in Bucha.